DONDERDAG 22 AUGUSTUS 2019 // ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

donderdag 22 augustus 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Sport:Volleyball Finals 2019:Yelyco x Yellowbirds (Heren) (game.04) + Yelyco x Condor (Dames) (game.04) (HERH.)

16:30 Suri Tunes

17:30 WWE Smackdown

18:30 Voltron: Legendary Defender

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 In Gesprek Met…

20:30 The Village

21:15 35th Canto Annual Conference 2019

22:05 Caribbean Newsline

22:35 For The People

23:20 Riviera

00:15 Einde Uitzending

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)