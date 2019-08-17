07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Puppy Dog Pals
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:36 Mech-X4
10:00 Tom and Jerry Tales
10:26 Cooked:Water
11:16 The Amazing Race
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:McFarland,USA
14:46 Kevin Can Wait
15:07 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:33 Cobra Kai
16:07 Moksi Moksi
16:37 NII:Focus
17:06 Entertainment:Discovering Eric Clapton
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:42 Documentaire:Wildest Islands of Indonesia:Kingdom of Giants
19:30 Krakatiki
20:01 Entertainment:Maroon 5 “live” at Rock in Rio
21:12 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Grown-ish
22:02 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Designated Survivor
23:00 Tv.film:Ma
00:50 ATV Nieuws
01:30 Midnight,Texas
02:13 Tv.film:Mercy Black
03:42 Tv.film:Playing It Cool
05:17 Chicago PD
06:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 17 Augustus 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws