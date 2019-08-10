ZATERDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

zaterdag 10 augustus 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 MECH-X4

10:00 Tom and Jerry Tales

10:25 Cooked

11:25 The Amazing Race

12:10 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Kung Fu Bunny

14:15 Doc.: Biggest and Baddest – Anaconda

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Cobra Kai

16:05 Moksi Moksi

16:40 Krakatiki (afl.03)

17:00 NII:Focus

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori:Yu Probleem ano mi probleem

19:15 Doc.: Wildest Island of Indonesia

20:05 Entertainment: Ed Sheeran Live

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:20 Grown-ish

21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:00 Designated Survivor

23:00 Tv.film: Long Shot

01:15 ATV Nieuws

01:50 Midnight Texas

02:35 Tv.film: Intensive Care

03:55 Tv.film: Monster Party

05:25 Chicago PD

06:15 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)