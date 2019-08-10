ZATERDAG 10 AUGUSTUS 2019// ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
zaterdag 10 augustus 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:35 Puppy Dog Pals
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 MECH-X4
10:00 Tom and Jerry Tales
10:25 Cooked
11:25 The Amazing Race
12:10 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: Kung Fu Bunny
14:15 Doc.: Biggest and Baddest – Anaconda
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cobra Kai
16:05 Moksi Moksi
16:40 Krakatiki (afl.03)
17:00 NII:Focus
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Sranan Tori:Yu Probleem ano mi probleem
19:15 Doc.: Wildest Island of Indonesia
20:05 Entertainment: Ed Sheeran Live
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:20 Grown-ish
21:50 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Designated Survivor
23:00 Tv.film: Long Shot
01:15 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Midnight Texas
02:35 Tv.film: Intensive Care
03:55 Tv.film: Monster Party
05:25 Chicago PD
06:15 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)