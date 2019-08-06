07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film:Princess Jellyfish
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:01 Documentaire:Ingenious Animals
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
14:57 Kinderfilm:Batman Hush
16:30 NII:Focus
17:00 Naruto
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:51 One Day at a Time
19:25 The Mind of a Chef
20:17 Documentaire:Photographing Africa
21:28 A.P.Bio
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:13 Gotham
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:31 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Salvation
00:55 Tv.film:The Operative
02:52 Tv.film:A Score to Settle
04:36 The House of Flowers
05:14 Documentaire:This is Life with Lisa Ling:Electronic Woodstock
06:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Dinsdag 06 Augustus 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws