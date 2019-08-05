Maandag 05 Augustus 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shuan T Pure Cardio

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 How It’s Made:Angle Grinders,Berry Baskets,Omnidirectional Speakers

10:00 Tv.film:Bernard and Doris

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm:Missing Link

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:16 The Adventures of Tin Tin

16:02 Paul Merton in India

16:51 Krakatiki

17:20 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 The Neighborhood

19:15 How It’s Made:Dream Cars

19:50 Update Dalian IV

20:00 Star

21:01 ATV Sports

21:57 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 Empire

22:52 She’s Gotta Have It

23:25 Caribbean Newsline

23:56 ATV Nieuws

00:35 The Good Doctor

01:19 Tv.film:Colonia

03:10 Tv.film:The Hole in the Ground

04:41 Documentaire:World Heritage:Borobudur

05:30 CNN Nieuws

