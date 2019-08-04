ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 4 AUGUSTUS 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 Voltron Force

09:00 Kinderfilm:Scooby Doo Mask of the Blue Falcon

10:20 Suzuki Extreme 4×4 Challenge

11:10 Top Gear Extra Gear

11:35 Icelandic Formula Offroad

12:00 400 Thunder

12:40 Rock Bouncer Get Wild at Dirty Nasty Rock

13:10 All Or Nothing Manchester City

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Liv and Maddie

15:25 Siren

16:20 Free Rein

16:50 Documentaire:National Geographic Explorer:Legend of the Monkey God

17:31 Project MC2

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:30 Gardeners World

20:00 Sport:Telesur-SBA Heren Hoofdklasse Finals (game.04):Ruckers x SCVU

22:20 Tv.film:Gun Woman

23:50 Tv.film:Essex Boys Law of Survival

01:20 Shooter

02:05 Tv.film:Clown

03:45 Documentaire:Frontline

04:40 Chicago PD

05:25 Salvation

06:10 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)