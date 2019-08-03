Zaterdag 03 Augustus 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Puppy Dog Pals
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:36 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 Knight Squad
10:26 Masterchef Junior
11:15 The Amazing Race
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:Adrift
14:12 Entertainment:Michael Jackson “BAD”
15:17 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:43 Teen Titans
16:00 Moksi Moksi
16:31 NII:Focus
17:00 Cobra Kai
17:31 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Documentaire:Building Titanic
19:30 Krakatiki
20:00 Karaoke Fun Show
21:01 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:22 Grown-ish
21:51 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Luther
23:00 Tv.film:Awake
00:43 ATV Nieuws
01:20 Queen of the South
02:02 Tv.film:Chips
03:43 Tv.film:Empire State
05:18 The Good Cop
06:08 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
