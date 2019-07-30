07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Sculpt and Tone
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film: Wizards of Waverly Place
12:05 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Doc.: Ingenious Animals
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Kinderfilm: Wonder Park
16:40 NII:Focus
17:10 Batman
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:15 The Mind Of A Chef
20:15 Sportcafe
21:40 Speechless
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Gotham
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:30 ATV Nieuws
00:05 Salvation
00:50 Tv.film: She’s Just a Shadow
02:50 Tv.film: The Overnight
04:10 The House Of Flowers
04:40 Doc.: This is Life with Lisa Ling
05:25 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 30 JULI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws