ATV KN.12.1 ZONDAG 28 JULI 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 Voltron Force

09:00 Thomas and Friend – Day of The Diesel

10:00 Red Bull Signature Series – Joyride 2017

11:10 Top Gear Extra Gear

11:35 STIHL Timbersport 2014

12:00 FIA European Truck Racing Championship 2018 – Round 3

12:40 Fish Finder

13:10 Counting Cars

14:00 Maranatha Ministries

15:00 Guy’ s Ranch Kitchen

15:25 Siren

16:20 Free Rein

16:55 597 CHARTS – Jah Hands Baas

17:35 Fiber Vibes (afl.31)

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Gardeners World

19:15 SEMC Road 2: Awaradam

20:00 Telesur/SBA Heren Hoofdklasse Finals – Game 1 : Ruckers x SCVU (Live )

22:25 Tv.film: Monster Island

00:00 Tv.film: Training Day

02:05 Shooter

02:50 Tv.Film:District C-11

04:15 Chicago PD

05:00 Salvation

05:45 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)