07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Instanity Insane ABS
08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 Hell’s Kitchen U.S.
10:45 Elena Of Avalor
11:10 ATV Sports
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Doc.: One Strange Rock
13:30 Super Hit Top 10
14:00 Adventure Time
14:15 Whazzz Up ???
16:25 Moksi Moksi
17:10 NII:FOCUS
17:40 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 5G Announcement Dir. Mike Antonius
19:00 Hudson And Rex
20:00 Tv.Film: The World We Make
21:55 Trekking:Payday/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Roswell,New Mexico
23:00 Shark Tank
23:50 Caribbean Newsline
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 You
01:40 Tv.Film: Critters Attack
03:10 Tv.Film: Animals
04:45 Coronor
05:30 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – VRIJDAG 26 JULI 2019
