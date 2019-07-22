07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shuan T Tabata Power
08:45 Adventure Time
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 Tv.Film: Nereus
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: Ribbit
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 Tekenfilm: Batman Unlimited Monster Mayhem
16:35 Herh.Kraka Tiki
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki En Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 The Neighborhood
19:10 Doc.: Egypt Made in China
20:05 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
23:00 She Gotta Have It
23:40 Caribbean Newsline
00:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:45 Pose
01:50 Tv.Film: Special Correspondents
03:35 Tv.Film: Date and Switch
05:10 Doc: World Heritage
06:20 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 22 Juli 2019
