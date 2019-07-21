ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 21 JULI 2019

07:10 Tour de France

12:25 Al Jazeera Nieuws

14:30 Telesur/SVB 1e Divisie Competitie : Santos x Robinhood (Herh.)

16:35 Kinderfilm: Dr.Seuss on the Loose

18:00 Telesur/SVB 1e Divisie Competite: Leo Victor x Inter Moengotapoe

20:00 Ellen’s Game of Games

21:00 WWE Smackdown

22:00 The Good Place

22:25 (Stan Lee’s) Lucky Man

23:10 Telesur-SBA:Yellowbirds X SCVU (Game.4)

1:15 How To Get Away With Murder

2:00 Einde Uitzending

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)