07:10 Tour de France
12:25 Al Jazeera Nieuws
14:30 Telesur/SVB 1e Divisie Competitie : Santos x Robinhood (Herh.)
16:35 Kinderfilm: Dr.Seuss on the Loose
18:00 Telesur/SVB 1e Divisie Competite: Leo Victor x Inter Moengotapoe
20:00 Ellen’s Game of Games
21:00 WWE Smackdown
22:00 The Good Place
22:25 (Stan Lee’s) Lucky Man
23:10 Telesur-SBA:Yellowbirds X SCVU (Game.4)
1:15 How To Get Away With Murder
2:00 Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 21 JULI 2019
