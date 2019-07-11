Donderdag 11 Juli 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Insanity Workout:Cardio Power Resistance

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:31 Daily Magazine

09:45 Mighty Magiswords

10:00 Tv.film:Breakthrough

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:38 Kinderfilm:Cyborg Assassin:The Legend of the Space Ninja

14:01 Daily Magazine

14:12 Super Hit Classics

15:08 Documentaire:The Limbless Mountaineer

16:04 The Flintstones

16:31 NII:Focus

16:57 Big Hero 6 The Series

17:20 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:38 Daily Magazine

19:01 ATV Sports

20:00 Whazzz Up?

21:00 Panorama

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:03 The Passage

22:51 Warrior

23:37 Caribbean Newsline

00:08 ATV Nieuws

00:46 Tv.film:The Aftermath

02:35 Tv.film:Kasane

04:28 Documentaire:Unbelievable Moments Caught On Camera

05:15 Evil Lives Here

06:00 CNN Nieuws

