ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 8 JULI 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power

08:45 Teen Titans

09:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 The Looney Tunes Show

10:00 Tv.film:Gifted Hands:The Ben Carson Story

11:38 Liv and Maddie

12:02 CNN Nieuws

12:35 Middagfilm:A Dog’s Way Home

14:11 Daily Magazine

14:22 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:08 Documentaire:Attenborough and the Giant Egg

16:10 Kevin Can Wait

16:31 Krakatiki

17:00 Atomic Puppet

17:23 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:38 Daily Magazine

19:00 The Neighborhood

19:25 Documentaire:Science of Stupid

20:00 Star

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Empire

22:58 Black Earth Rising

24:00 Caribbean Newsline

00:31 ATV Nieuws

01:10 Pose

01:57 Tv.film:13 Cameras

03:27 Tv.film:Battle of the Damned

04:52 Documentaire:World Heritage:Taj Mahal

05:41 CNN Nieuws

