Dinsdag 02 Juli 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strength

08:46 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:31 Daily Magazine

09:48 ATV Sports

10:35 Tv.film:Super Hero Movie

12:01 CNN Nieuws

12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

13:01 Entertainment:James Brown “live” in Berlin

14:00 Daily Magazine

14:11 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips

15:08 Documentaire:Extreme Railways Journeys

16:05 Inspector Gadget

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Star Wars Resistance

17:50 UNICEF Parenting Month:Questions About Babies

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:39 Daily Magazine

19:05 One Day at a Time

19:33 The Mind of a Chef

20:24 Sportcafe

21:53 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:06 Speechless

22:31 Gotham

23:16 Caribbean Newsline

23:47 ATV Nieuws

00:23 Salvation

01:05 Tv.film:Dead Rising Watchtower

03:04 Tv.film:A Little Chaos

04:57 The House of Flowers

05:28 Documentaire:Our Drugs War

06:17 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)