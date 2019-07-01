MAANDAG 1 JULI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 1 juli 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Cardio Challenge
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Darkwing Duck
10:00 Tv.Film: Tula – The Revolt
12:00 1 Juli Nieuws Break
12:40 Doc.: Slavery Routes (afl.01) – For All The Gold in The World
Doc.: Slavery Routes (afl.02) – From Sugar To Rebellion
14:20 Daily Magazine
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:30 Doc.: Kedi
16:55 1 Juli Nieuws Break
17:25 Gado Wortoe Taki En Leri Wi So (les 67)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:40 Herh.Daily Magazine
19:00 The Neighborhood
19:25 Doc.:How It’s Made
19:55 UNICEF Parenting Month – Breastfeeding
20:00 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:10 Empire
23:00 Black Earth Rising
00:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:10 Pose
02:05 Tv.Film: Polaroid
03:35 Tv.Film: Salting The Battlefield
05:15 Docu: World Heritage
06:05 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)