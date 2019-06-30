07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 Voltron Force
09:00 The Secrets of Gravity:In the Footsteps of Albert Einstein
10:00 Sport:Make Us Dream
11:45 400 Thunder:Top Fuel
12:20 Top Gear Extra Gear
12:45 2018 P1 AquaX Eurotour Pro Series round.03 Minehead-United Kingdom
13:15 Counting Cars
14:05 Maranatha Ministries
15:05 Guy’ s Ranch Kitchen
15:50 Lemony Snickets’:A Series Of Unfortunate Events
16:50 Everything Sucks
17:15 Project MC2
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:55 UNICEF Parenting Month:Babytalk
19:00 Young Sheldon
19:25 Gardeners’ World
20:10 Karaoke Fun Show
21:05 Road 2:Kiemboto
22:00 Tv.film:Cry Freedom
0:40 Tv.film:Amistad
3:15 Shooter
04:00 Documentaire:Mandela:Son of Africa:Father of a Nation
05:55 SEAL Team
06:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 30 JUNI 2019
