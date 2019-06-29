07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Logos International
08:35 Puppy Dog Pals
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:31 Daily Magazine
09:45 Knight Squad
10:07 MasterChef Junior
10:52 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 Tv.film:Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
14:05 Documentaire:Deadliest Animal Apocalypse
14:51 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:18 Cobra Kai
15:58 Moksi Moksi
16:27 Documentaire:Food Unwrapped
17:00 NII:Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Documentaire:Inside the edge:A Professional Blackjack Adventure
20:10 Entertainment:Lady Gaga:Sydney Monster Hall
21:03 UNICEF Parenting Mounth:Building Baby’s Brains
21:09 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:27 Grown-ish
21:57 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Luther
23:07 Tv.film:Daughter of the Wolf
00:46 ATV Nieuws
01:22 Queen of the South
02:05 Tv.film:Police Story:Lockdown
03:56 Tv.film:Maria
05:27 The Good Cop
06:11 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zaterdag 29 Juni 2019 (KN.12.1)
