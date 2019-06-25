DINSDAG 25 JUNI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 25 juni 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Hard Body (level.01)
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Daily Magazine
09:45 ATV Sports
10:35 Tv.film: Fences
13:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:20 Doc.: Journey to the South Pacific
14:00 Daily Magazine
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:10 Kinderfilm: Baby Geniuses – Baby Squad Investigators
16:40 NII:Focus
17:10 Elena of Avalor
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Daily Magazine
18:55 One Day At A Time
19:30 The Mind Of A Chef
20:20 Sportcafe
21:45 Speechless
22:15 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:25 Gotham
23:10 Caribbean Newsline
23:40 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Salvation
01:00 Tv.film: Winchester
02:40 Tv.film: Outlaw King
04:45 The House Of Flowers
05:15 Doc.: Our Drugs War
06:05 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)