07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 Voltron Force
09:00 Kinderfilm:Galaxy Express 999 Eternal Fantasy
10:00 Sport:Don’t Take Me Home
11:30 400 Thunder:Pro Bike
12:01 Top Gear
13:10 Fish Finder
13:40 Car Masters:Rust to Riches
14:12 Maranatha Ministries
15:13 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
15:58 Lemony Snickets’:A Series of Unfortunate Events
17:00 Everything Sucks
17:26 Project MC2
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:38 UNICEF Parenting Month:Questions About Babies
18:43 Young Sheldon
19:04 Documentaire:Egypt:Made in China
20:00 Hostile Planet:Grasslands
21:12 Tv.film:Red Joan
22:53 Tv.film:Dragonheart:Battle for the Heartfire
00:31 Shooter
01:13 Tv.film:Mankillers
02:38 Documentaire:Expedition Burma
03:32 SEAL Team
04:16 Salvation
05:00 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 23 Juni 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws