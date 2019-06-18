07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Hard Body (level.01)
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Herh.ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.film: The Lost City of Z
12:50 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:10 Doc.: America’s Wild States – Wild Hawaii
14:00 Daily Magazine
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:10 Kinderfilm: Sgt.Stubby – An American Hero
16:35 NII:Focus
17:05 Elena of Avalor
17:50 UNICEF Parenting Month: Babytalk
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 One Day At A Time
19:20 The Mind Of A Chef
20:10 Sportcafe
21:35 Speechless
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:15 Gotham
23:05 Caribbean Newsline
23:35 ATV Nieuws
00:10 Salvation
00:55 Tv.film: Hotel Mumbai
03:00 Tv.film: The Guilty
04:30 The House Of Flowers
05:05 Doc.: Our Drugs War
05:55 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 18 JUNI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws