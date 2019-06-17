MAANDAG 17 JUNI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 17 juni 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Winx Club
10:00 Tv.Film: The Legend of Tarzan
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Tv.film: The Fits
14:00 Daily Magazine
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 The Adventures of Tin Tin
16:05 Doc.: Crucifixion
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki en Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 The Neighborhood
19:20 Doc.: Handmade in Japan – The Kimono
19:55 UNICEF Parenting Month – Building Baby’s Brain
20:05 Star
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
23:00 Black Earth Rising
00:00 Caribbean Newsline
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:05 Pose
02:05 Tv.Film: Drunk Parents
03:45 Tv.Film: Triple Frontier
05:55 Docu: Wonders of Life
06:55 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)