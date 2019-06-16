ATV (KN.12.1) – ZONDAG 16 JUNI 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Young Justice

08:35 Voltron Force

09:00 Kinderfilm: Hellboy Animated – Blood And Iron

10:20 Red Bull Signature Series-Frozen Rush

11:25 Top Gear

12:30 Cristiano Ronaldo World At His Feet

13:30 Car Masters:Rust to Riches

14:05 Maranatha Ministries

15:05 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

15:55 Lemony Snickets’:A Series of Unfortunate Events

17:00 Everything Sucks

17:25 Project MC2

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:35 Young Sheldon

18:55 Documentaire: Volcanoes

20:00 UNICEF Parenting Month – Building Baby’s Brain

20:10 Hostile Planet:Mountains

21:20 Tv.film:……….

23:00 Tv.film: Mojin The Lost Legend

01:10 Shooter

01:55 Tv.film: Bushwick

03:30 Doc.: The Joy Of Winning

04:30 SEAL Team

05:15 Salvation

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)