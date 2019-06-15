Zaterdag 15 Juni 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Power Rangers Beast Morphers

10:01 Knight Squad

10:27 MasterChef Junior

11:10 Survivor

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 Tv.film:Fantastic Beasts:The Crimes of Grindelwald

15:12 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:41 My Flooting Home

16:15 MacGyver

17:11 NII:Focus

17:37 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Update Dalian IV

19:00 UNICEF Parenting Month:Questions about Babies

19:05 Moksi Moksi

19:35 How It’s Made

20:05 Entertainment:Of Monsters and Men

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Grown-ish

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 Luther

23:19 Tv.film:……….

01:28 ATV Nieuws

02:05 Queen of the South

02:48 Tv.film:Border

04:34 Tv.film:Greta

06:13 The Good Cop

07:02 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)