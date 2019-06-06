07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Cardio
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Atomic Puppet
10:00 Tv.film:Words and Pictures
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm:The Lego Movie 2
14:21 Super Hit Classics
15:20 Documentaire:National Geographic Explorer:Salmon
16:21 Andi Mack
16:45 NII:Focus
17:16 This is the Day of Victory for You
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up?
21:00 Panorama
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Passage
23:00 Warrior
00:01 Caribbean Newsline
00:32 ATV Nieuws
01:10 F.B.I.
01:52 Tv.film:Enemy at the Gates
04:05 Tv.film:Driven to Kill
05:45 Evil Lives Here
06:30 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Donderdag 06 Juni 2019 (KN.12.1)
07:00 CNN Nieuws