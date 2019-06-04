07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse
08:35 Atomic Puppet
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film: Lost Dogs
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Doc.: Tiger Spy In The Jungle (afl.03)
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:00 Skylanders Academy
16:00 597 Charts: Skitzz
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Spy Kids Mission Critical
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 One Day At A Time
19:25 The Mind of a Chef
20:19 ATV Sportcafe (Herh.)
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Speechless
22:45 Gotham
23:30 Tv.Film: The Poisen Rose
01:05 Caribbean Newsline
01:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:10 Salvation
02:55 Tv.Film: My Wife Is A Gangster
04:45 The House of Flowers
05:20 Doc.:Saved
06:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 4 JUNI 2019
