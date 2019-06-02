ZONDAG 02 JUNI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 2 juni 2019
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Cartoons
14:00 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB Eerste Divisie Competitie:Leo Victor x Transvaal (HERH.)
16:00 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon
16:30 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB Eerste Divisie Competitie:Papatam x SNL ( LIVE )
18:35 Ellen’s Game of Games
19:20 World Of Dance
20:05 The Good Place
20:30 The Cool Kids
20:55 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man
21:45 How To Get Away with Murder
22:30 Tv.film:Despite Everything
00:00 Einde Uitzending
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)