ZONDAG 02 JUNI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.2)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd een goed idee

Programma – Overzicht

zondag 2 juni 2019

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Cartoons

14:00 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB Eerste Divisie Competitie:Leo Victor x Transvaal (HERH.)

16:00 The Pink Panther Classic Cartoon

16:30 Sport:Voetbal:Telesur-SVB Eerste Divisie Competitie:Papatam x SNL ( LIVE )

18:35 Ellen’s Game of Games

19:20 World Of Dance

20:05 The Good Place

20:30 The Cool Kids

20:55 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man

21:45 How To Get Away with Murder

22:30 Tv.film:Despite Everything

00:00 Einde Uitzending

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)