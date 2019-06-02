ZONDAG 02 JUNI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
zondag 2 juni 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Young Justice
08:35 Voltron Force
09:00 Ducktales
09:30 Soeng Ngie’s Ied Ul Fitre Programma
10:50 Top Gear
12:00 Fish Finder
12:40 Red Bull Signature Series – Hare Scramble
13:30 Car Masters: Rust To Riches
14:10 Maranatha Ministries
15:10 Guy’ s Ranch Kitchen
16:00 Lemony Snickets’:A Series Of Unfortunate Events
16:50 Everything Sucks
17:25 Project MC2
18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:40 597 Charts: Skitzz
19:15 Doc.: Gardeners World
20:00 Ed Stafford: First Man Out
21:00 Eerste Vastgoed Seminar in Suriname
23:00 Tv Film: The Drowning
00:45 Shooter
01:30 Tv.Film: The Love Witch
03:35 Doc.: Escape from Berlin
04:30 SEAL Team
05:15 Salvation
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)