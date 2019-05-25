Zaterdag 25 Mei 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:01 Caribbean Newsline

09:38 Power Rangers Beast Morphers

10:01 Knight Squad

10:25 MasterChef Junior

11:11 Survivor

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:38 Kinderfilm:The 7th Dwarf

14:06 Entertainment:Ed Sheeran “live”

14:51 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:21 Batman

16:05 MacGyver

16:51 Teen Tinas

17:07 NII:Focus

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Sranan Tori:ASaGo:A Motjo Bakroe Sa Bar Nam Tapoe

19:31 How It’s Made

19:57 Entertainment:Alpha Blondy “live” Rockpalast

21:07 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:25 Single Parents

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:13 Luther

23:13 (Hot Mocha May) Tv.film:……….

01:18 ATV Nieuws

01:55 Queen of the South

02:38 Tv.film:Satanic

04:12 Tv.film:Split

06:10 The Good Cop

07:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)