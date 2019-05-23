Donderdag 23 Mei 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Pulse

08:35 Atomic Puppet

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Alexa and Katie

10:06 Tv.film:Ashby

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Kinderfilm:3 Pigs and a Baby

14:00 Super Hit Classics

15:00 Documentaire:How to prepare for Prison

16:30 NII:Focus

17:00 Hey Jackie

17:20 This is the Day of Victory for You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:51 ATV Sports

19:40 How It’s Made

20:05 Whazzz Up?

21:02 Panorama

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 The Passage

22:50 Warrior

23:51 Caribbean Newsline

00:22 ATV Nieuws

01:00 F.B.I.

01:45 Tv.film:42

03:55 Tv.film:The Surface

05:22 Evil Lives Here

06:05 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)