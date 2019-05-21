07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Insanity Workout – Cardio Recovery
08:45 Teen Titans
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film: Isn’t it Romantic
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Doc.: Sandwiches that you will like
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00 Tv.film: Little Men
16:40 NII: FOCUS
17:05 Troll Hunter
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:15 The Mind of a Chef
20:10 Sportcafe 2019
21:40 Speechless
22:10 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 Gotham
23:10 Caribbean Newsline
23:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:15 Salvation
01:00 Tv.Film : The 33
03:10 Tv.Film: Mistress America
04:35 The House of Flowers
05:15 Doc.: Saved
06:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 21 MEI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws