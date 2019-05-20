MAANDAG 20 MEI 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee
Programma – Overzicht
maandag 20 mei 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Max Out Strenth
08:45 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
09:00 CNN Nieuws
09:35 Skylanders Academy
10:00 Tv.film:Magic Journey To Africa
11:40 Hey Jackie
12:40 Middagfilm:The Legend of Sarila
14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Documentaire: Amazing Hotels:Life beyond the Lobby
16:10 Naruto
17:00 Teen Titants
17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 The Neighborhood
19:15 Documentaire:Gold Fever:The ever Gold State
20:05 NII:Update Daling IV
20:10 Star
21:05 ATV Sports
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Empire
22:55 Black Earth Rising
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 ATV Nieuws
01:00 Riviera
01:50 Tv.film:Mercenary Absolution
03:30 Tv.film:Red Billabong
05:25 Documentaire:Wonders of life
06:25 CNN Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)