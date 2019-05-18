ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 18 MEI 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 Puppy Dog Pals

09:07 Caribbean Newsline

09:37 Power Rangers Beast Morphers

10:00 Bunk’D

10:25 Masterchef Junior

11:10 Survivor

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:40 Middagfilm: Batman vs Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles

14:05 Doc.: Challenging Niagrara

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 Star Wars Rebels

16:00 Macgyver

17:00 NII:Focus

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Liv And Maddie

19:15 Entertainment: Dua Lipa Live at Lollapalooza Berlin

20:20 Doc.: Wildest Indochina : Malaysia Freaks Of Nature

21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Single Parents

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Luther

23:10 Tv.film: Shazam

01:25 ATV Nieuws

02:00 Queen of the South

02:45 Tv.film: Dragon Wasps

04:05 Tv.film: Blackdraft 2

05:50 Instinct

06:35 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)