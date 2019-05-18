07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Puppy Dog Pals
09:07 Caribbean Newsline
09:37 Power Rangers Beast Morphers
10:00 Bunk’D
10:25 Masterchef Junior
11:10 Survivor
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:40 Middagfilm: Batman vs Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles
14:05 Doc.: Challenging Niagrara
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Star Wars Rebels
16:00 Macgyver
17:00 NII:Focus
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Liv And Maddie
19:15 Entertainment: Dua Lipa Live at Lollapalooza Berlin
20:20 Doc.: Wildest Indochina : Malaysia Freaks Of Nature
21:10 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Single Parents
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Luther
23:10 Tv.film: Shazam
01:25 ATV Nieuws
02:00 Queen of the South
02:45 Tv.film: Dragon Wasps
04:05 Tv.film: Blackdraft 2
05:50 Instinct
06:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 18 MEI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws