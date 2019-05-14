07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Insanity Insane ABS
08:45 Adventure Time Eps.3
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 (Herh.) ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film: Bed And Breakfast Love Is A Happy Accident
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Kinderfilm: Dolphin Kick
14:30 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:30 Big Hero 6 The Series
16:05 How Its Made
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Doc.: Inside Rolls Royce
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 One Day At A Time
19:25 597 Charts: Otjeman
20:00 Sportcafe 2019 (afl.01)
21:07 Speechless
21:50 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:00 Gotham
22:50 Caribbean Newsline
23:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:00 Salvation
00:45 Tv.Film : Return To Savage Beach
02:25 Tv.Film: Twin Daggers
04:00 The House of Flowers
04:35 Doc.:Wild Wales (afl.03)
05:35 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 14 Mei 2019
