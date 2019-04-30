DINSDAG 30 APRIL 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

TIJD Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
dinsdag 30 april 2019
07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt & Tone
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 (Herh.) ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film:I Hate Kids
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:37 The Rubing Health Foundation
12:55 Kinderfilm:Yogi Bear
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:10 Tekenfilm : Wee Dragon
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:05 Doc.: A Bugs Rainforest Adventure
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 One Day At A Time
19:25 How Its Made
20:00 The Mind of a Chef
21:00 Speechless
21:30 Infomercial:17e Vaccinatie Week
22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Gotham
22:55 Caribbean Newsline
23:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:00 Jessica Jones
00:50 Tv.Film: The Mule
02:50 Tv.Film: Revenger
04:35 Doc.:Wild Wales
05:35 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)