Zondag 28 April 2019 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

11:35 De Scholen Compa 2019:The Final Face Off (Afl.02)

12:00 Sport:Coca-Cola Futsal Scholencompetitie 2019

16:30 America’s Got Talent

17:10 Hey Jackie

17:30 World of Dance

19:00 Entertainment:Guns N Roses in New York

20:00 Tap A Bankstel:Mozes B

21:05 Europa League Magazine

21:35 The Good Place

22:00 The Cool Kids

22:25 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man

23:10 How To Get Away With Murder

23:55 Documentaire:Louis Theroux:Twilight of the Porn Stars

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)