07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
11:35 De Scholen Compa 2019:The Final Face Off (Afl.02)
12:00 Sport:Coca-Cola Futsal Scholencompetitie 2019
16:30 America’s Got Talent
17:10 Hey Jackie
17:30 World of Dance
19:00 Entertainment:Guns N Roses in New York
20:00 Tap A Bankstel:Mozes B
21:05 Europa League Magazine
21:35 The Good Place
22:00 The Cool Kids
22:25 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man
23:10 How To Get Away With Murder
23:55 Documentaire:Louis Theroux:Twilight of the Porn Stars
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 28 April 2019 (KN.12.2)
07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws