Zaterdag 27 April 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:37 Puppy Dog Pals

09:02 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel

10:00 Bunk’d

10:25 MasterChef Junior

11:10 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

11:35 Survivor

12:30 Middagfilm:Rock Dog

14:01 Entertainment:Reggae Britannia

15:30 De Levende Steen Gemeente

16:06 MacGyver

16:56 NII:Focus

17:31 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 Sranan Tori:1+1 = 3:Te Wan Kow Bun Toemsi

19:15 Infomercial:17e Vaccinatie Week

19:51 Entertainment:Agnetha:Abba and After

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:25 Single Parents

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Luther

23:10 Tv.film:Helix

00:51 ATV Nieuws

01:27 Tv.film:The Bouncer

02:54 Documentaire:March of the Penguins

04:15 Tv.film:The Horde

05:43 Instinct

06:30 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)