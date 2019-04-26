VRIJDAG 26 APRIL 2019 // ATV(KN.12.2)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.2) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

vrijdag 26 april 2019

07:00 Aljazeera

12:00 Cartoons

16:15 De Scholen Compa Finals 2019

16:30 Panorama

17:20 Trots Op Ons Bos (afl.05):Zanderij 1

17:40 Suri Tunes

18:25 Fitness : Shaun T Tabata Power

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 De Scholen Compa 2019 (Head To Head Interview Afl.01)

20:05 Doc.: The Last Lions

21:35 Speechless

22:05 Caribbean Newsline

22:40 NII: Info Act

23:25 The X-Files

0:10 Marco Polo

1:00 Einde Uitzending

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)