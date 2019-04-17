07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Zumba Active
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Darkwing Duck
10:00 Tv.film:An Elephant’s Journey
11:37 How It’s Made
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Appleseed Alpha
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Documentaire:Beekeeping
16:20 The Looney Tunes Show
16:40 NII:Focus
17:10 Entertainment:Adele Live In London
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Treehouse Masters
19:30 Scinece Of Stupid
20:00 Fish Finder
20:35 Step-Up:High Water
21:35 Turn Up Charlie
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2./Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 S.W.A.T.
23:05 Tv.film:Salting The Battlefield
00:45 Caribbean Newsline
01:15 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Preacher
02:35 Tv.film:The Girl Is In Trouble
04:10 Tv.film: Strangerland
06:05 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 17 April 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws