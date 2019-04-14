07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
12:00 Cartoons
14:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB-Telesur Eerste Divisie Competitie:WBC x Broki
16:00 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
16:30 America’s Got Talent
17:15 The Masked Singer
18:05 Sport:Coca Cola Futsal Scholen Competitie:STS 2 x VWO 4
19:05 Sport:Coca Cola Futsal Scholen Competitie:Havo 1 x STS 1
20:00 Tap A Bankstel met John Clay en Mantje Karso
21:00 The Good Place
21:25 The Cool Kids
21:45 Info Act
22:25 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man
23:05 How To Get Away With Murder
23:50 Documentaire:Wildest Indo China:Malaysia Freaks of Nature
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Zondag 14 April 2019 (KN.12.2)
