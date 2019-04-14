Zondag 14 April 2019 (KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

12:00 Cartoons

14:00 Sport:Voetbal:SVB-Telesur Eerste Divisie Competitie:WBC x Broki

16:00 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

16:30 America’s Got Talent

17:15 The Masked Singer

18:05 Sport:Coca Cola Futsal Scholen Competitie:STS 2 x VWO 4

19:05 Sport:Coca Cola Futsal Scholen Competitie:Havo 1 x STS 1

20:00 Tap A Bankstel met John Clay en Mantje Karso

21:00 The Good Place

21:25 The Cool Kids

21:45 Info Act

22:25 Stan Lee’s Lucky Man

23:05 How To Get Away With Murder

23:50 Documentaire:Wildest Indo China:Malaysia Freaks of Nature

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)