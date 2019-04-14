Zondag 14 April 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Young Justice

08:35 Voltron Force

09:00 Transformers Cyberverse

09:25 Final World Pool Masters

10:26 Rock Bouncer Get Wild at Dirt Nasty Rock Rods

11:02 The Grand Tour

12:12 Monster Jam Freestyle

13:00 Six Dreams

14:06 Maranatha Ministries

15:06 Anthony Bourdain:Parts Unknown

16:13 Lemony Snickets’:A Series of Unfortunate Events

16:58 Teen Titans

17:25 Project MC2

18:00 Revue:Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:36 Young Sheldon

18:55 India’s Water Crisis

19:21 Staatsolie:De Zoektocht Naar Olie Wordt Voortgezet

19:31 Golden Amazon

20:35 Alone

21:38 Tv.film:Foreign Land

23:15 Tv.film:13 Cameras

00:45 Bull

01:30 Tv.film:Fifty Shades of Grey

03:40 Documentaire:Earth:One Amazing Day

05:15 SEAL Team

06:00 BBC Nieuws

