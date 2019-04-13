ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 13 APRIL 2019

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 Puppy Dog Pals

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel

10:00 Bunk’D

10:30 Doc.:Life Stories Loving For Life

11:30 Survivor

12:15 Animated-Film: Mr.Peabody And Sherman

13:40 Liv And Maddie

14:05 Entertainment:Rock Creedence Clearwater Revival

15:10 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:45 Mac Gyver

16:40 NII: FOCUS

17:05 Mighty Magiswords

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Sranan Tori :Bigi Famiri – Een Goed Advies Geeft Nooit Verdriet

19:20 Doc.: Mountains Of Scotland – Nevis and Glencoe

20:00 Entm. : Ariana Grande at The BBC

21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30 Single Parents

22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Luther

23:20 Tv.Film: Native Son

01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:45 McMafia

02:45 Tv.Film: The Fault In Our Stars

05:05 Instinct

05:45 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)