Altijd een goed idee
Programma – Overzicht
woensdag 10 april 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Sweat Fest
08:45 Angelina Ballerina-Juf Lilly Gaat Weg
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 Tv.Film:Dawn Of The Dragonslayer
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Coraline
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:15 Doc.:National Geographic Incredible Insects
16:05 Gravity Falls
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:00 Entm.:Black Sabbath
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Treehouse Masters
20:00 Youth Outreach
20:30 Step-Up: High Water
21:30 Series :
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 S.W.A.T.
22:55 Tv.Film:Heatstroke
00:30 Caribbean Newsline
01:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:35 Preacher
02:20 Tv.Film:Dead Rising Watchtower
04:20 Tv.Film:Escape Plan
06:20 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme MInistries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)