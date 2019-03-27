Woensdag 27 Maart 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:11 Fitness:Shaun T Insanity Fit Test

08:38 Darkwing Duck

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:37 Elena Of Avalor

10:00 Tv.film:Happier Times,Grump

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Kinderfilm:Ozzy

14:08 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Amazon River Crocs

16:02 The Flintstones

16:30 NII:Focus

17:05 Batman

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:47 Treehouse Masters

19:30 How To Build Everthing

20:03 Youth Outreach

20:35 Step-Up:High Water

21:28 Friends From College

22:05 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:15 S.W.A.T.

23:02 Tv.film:Triple Threat

00:40 Caribbean Newsline

01:11 ATV Nieuws

01:50 Sacred Games

02:38 Tv.film:Never Grow Old

04:20 Tv.film:Blunt Force Trauma

06:00 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)