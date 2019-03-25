MAANDAG 25 MAART 2019 // ATV(KN.12.1)

Tijd ATV (KN.12.1) – Altijd Een Goed Idee

Programma – Overzicht

maandag 25 maart 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Roep Van De Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness :Shaun T Dance Party Rocking ABS

8:45 Adventure Time :Princess Monster Wife

9:00 CNN Nieuws

09:35 Sranan Tori : 1 en 1 is 3 – Tak Tak Sani

10:00 Tv.film: Man Of The House

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:37 Tekenfilm: The Lego Movie 2 : The Second Part

14:25 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:25 Tekenfilm : Scooby Doo ANd The Curs Of The 13Th Ghost

16:50 Doc.: The Coolest Places On Earth (afl.10)

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki So En Gado Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50 God Friended Me

19:35 World’s Wildest Cities – Manaus

20:10 This Is US

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:10 Greenleaf

23:00 Snowfall

23:50 Caribbean Newsline

00:20 ATV Nieuws

00:55 Riviera

01:40 Tv.film : 4Go10

03:05 Tv.film : Code Of Honor

04:55 Doc.: Amazing Hotels – Life Beyond The Lobby

06:55 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)