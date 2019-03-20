07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Insanity Insane ABS
08:45 Angelina Ballerina:Het Cadeau
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Big Hero 6 The Series
10:00 Tv.Film:Ashby
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Animal Kingdom Let’s Go Ape
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:10 Doc.:Beautiful Thing A Passion for Porcelain
16:15 Rise Of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
16:30 NII: FOCUS
17:05 Entm.:I Dreamed A Dream The Susan Boyle Story
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 Soeng Ngie Thailand (afl.04)
20:00 Fish Finder
20:30 Step-Up: High Water
21:30 Friends From College
22:10 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:20 S.W.A.T.
23:00 Hindi-Film:Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela
01:40 Caribbean Newsline
02:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
02:45 Sacred Games
03:30 Tv.Film:Back In The Day
05:05 Tv.Film:Beebaboys
06:50 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Woensdag 20 Maart 2019
