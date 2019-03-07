Donderdag 07 Maart 2019 (KN.12.1)

07:00 CNN Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Max Out Sweat

08:45 Adventure Time

09:00 Caribbean Newsline

09:35 Atomic Puppet

10:01 Tv.film:Middle School:The Worst Years Of My Life

11:35 Avatar:The Legend Of Korra

12:00 CNN Nieuws

12:36 Kinderfilm:Kim Possible

14:03 Super Hit Classics

15:00 Abu Dhabi:The Island Kingdom Of The Sheikhs

16:01 Big Hero 6

16:31 NII:Focus

17:00 Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

17:15 This Is The Day Of Victory For You

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:51 ATV Sports

19:55 Whazzz Up?

21:00 Panorama

21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5

22:05 (Marvels) The Punisher

23:00 12 Monkeys

23:45 Caribbean Newsline

00:16 ATV Nieuws

00:52 Station 19

01:36 Tv.film:The Drug King

03:55 Tv.film:The Witch:Part 1 – The Subversion

06:01 Evil Lives Here

06:45 CNN Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)