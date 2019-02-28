07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T Tabata Power
08:45 Angelina Ballerina:The Royal Banquet
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Gravity Falls
10:00 Tv.Film:Safety Not Guaranteed
11:30 The Flintstones
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm:Barbie In Rock N Royals
14:00 Super Hit Classics
15:00 Doc.:Greatest Cities of the World:Sydney
15:47 Sranan Tori:Bigi Famirie:De Opvoeding
16:15 Hey Jackie
16:35 NII: FOCUS
17:05 OWT&C Info Programma
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 ATV Sports
20:00 Whazzz Up????
21:00 Panorama
21:55 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:05 Marvel’s The Punisher
23:10 12 Monkeys
23:55 Caribbean Newsline
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Station 19
01:45 Tv.Film:The Marine 4 Moving Target
03:20 Tv.Film:Mancation
05:05 Evil Lives Here
05:50 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Donderdag 28 Februari 2019
