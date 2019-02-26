07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Zumba Activate
09:00 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 ATV Sports
10:25 Tv.Film: Egg
12:00 CNN Nieuws
12:35 The Rubing Health Foundation
13:00 Kinderfilm: Wee Dragons
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Intro Clips
15:10 Doc.: Adventures In Architecture
16:10 The Flintstones
16:40 NII Focus
17:10 National Geographic: Incredible insects
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45 One Day At A Time
19:15 NII: Belicht
19:35 Jessie
20:10 The Mind Of A Chef
21:05 Speechless
21:30 Doc.:How Its Made
22:05 Trekking:Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 Gotham
23:00 Caribbean Newsline
23:30 Dear White People
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Jessica Jones
01:30 Tv.Film: Asura – The City Of Madness
03:45 Tv.Film: Dead Body
05:05 Doc.: The Deep
05:55 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 26 FEBRUARI 2019
07:00 CNN Nieuws