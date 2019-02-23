ATV (KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 23 FEBRUARI 2019

07:00 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Logos International
08:36 Puppy Dog Pals
09:01 Caribbean Newsline
09:35 Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel
10:00 Bunk’D
10:25 The Final Table
11:20 The Amazing Race Canada
12:05 CNN Nieuws
12:35 Middagfilm: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Andi Mack
16:00 Mac Gyver
16:45 Doc.:The Zoo US
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50 Sranan Tori : Bigi Famiri – De Opvoeding
19:10 How The Earth Was Made :Grand Canyon
20:00 Ariana Grande At The BBC
21:05 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30 Single Parents
22:00 Trekking:Lotto/Lotto Plus/Tek.2/Double Tek.2/Match.3/High.5
22:10 The Sinner
22:55 Tv.Film: Serenity
00:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:20 Aftermath
02:05 Tv.Film: The Sweeney
04:00 Tv.Film: Along With The Gods : The Last 49 Days
06:25 Instinct
07:10 CNN Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
